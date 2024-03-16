Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.56. 3,419,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,331. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.