Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.57. 238,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

