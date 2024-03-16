Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 119,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,784 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $18,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,732,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FNDE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 448,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,443. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

