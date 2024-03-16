Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the February 14th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 170.8 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.