Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the February 14th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 170.8 days.
Schaeffler Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.
Schaeffler Company Profile
