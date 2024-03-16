Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in February

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Savills Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVLPF opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Savills has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.86.
Savills Company Profile
