Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in February

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVLPF opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Savills has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

