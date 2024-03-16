SALT Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $28,055.93 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005303 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00026208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,963.43 or 0.99973491 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010188 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00158858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02201834 USD and is up 6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $29,570.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.