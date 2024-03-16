Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Safran Stock Up 1.4 %

Safran Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $55.05 on Friday. Safran has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $55.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading

