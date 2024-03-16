Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Safe has a market cap of $41.45 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00116413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00038062 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018720 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.98970091 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

