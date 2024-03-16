RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.93

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and traded as low as $33.33. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 86,481 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

