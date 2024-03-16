Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

