RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

