Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.38 and a 200 day moving average of $286.15. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

