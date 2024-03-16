RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
RocketFuel Blockchain Trading Up 600.0 %
Shares of RKFL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
About RocketFuel Blockchain
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RocketFuel Blockchain
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.