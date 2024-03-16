Rocket Pool (RPL) One Day Volume Tops $10.27 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $622.43 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $30.79 or 0.00045238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,217,174 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

