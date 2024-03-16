Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $19.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

