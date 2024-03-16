RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Issues Earnings Results

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%.

RLX Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.86 on Friday. RLX Technology has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RLX Technology by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in RLX Technology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

