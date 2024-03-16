RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 108.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLJ. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

