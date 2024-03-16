Ribbon Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.59 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $486.79 million and approximately $28.59 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

