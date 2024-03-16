Restore plc (RST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.35 on July 9th

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Restore Trading Up 0.5 %

Restore stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,359.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.01. Restore has a 52 week low of GBX 116.51 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 321 ($4.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Restore from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 380 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

