Research Analysts Set Expectations for Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, CIBC raised Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

KRR stock opened at C$4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$835.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.99. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.60 and a 12-month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.35.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

