Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Digital Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

