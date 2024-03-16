Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $987.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.28. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
