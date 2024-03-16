Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $987.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.28. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.