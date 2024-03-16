Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ikena Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IKNA. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,849,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 312.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 960,109 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 461,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 540.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.