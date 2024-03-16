Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.13. 879,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 266,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Renovaro Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Renovaro alerts:

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renovaro

About Renovaro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Renovaro in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Renovaro in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renovaro in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renovaro in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Renovaro in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.