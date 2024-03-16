Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.13. 879,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 266,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Renovaro Stock Up 1.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.27.
Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.
