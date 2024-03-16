Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 88 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,912,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

