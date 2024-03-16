Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 440 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $26.77 on Friday, reaching $1,235.50. 8,882,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,406. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,238.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,038.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

