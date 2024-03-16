Renaissance Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Onsemi makes up about 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.
Onsemi Trading Down 3.0 %
Onsemi stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,727,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.81.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
