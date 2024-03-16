Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,039,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,474,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

