Renaissance Investment Group LLC Invests $274,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.20. 10,198,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,960. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average is $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

