Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

XOM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.27. 38,264,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

