Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 3.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:URI traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $675.58. 874,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.88 and a 200-day moving average of $528.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.