Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.63. 2,369,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

