Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 14th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.
Relx Trading Down 6.3 %
RLXXF traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $42.05. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,480. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.
Relx Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.