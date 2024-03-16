Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 14th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Relx Trading Down 6.3 %

RLXXF traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $42.05. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,480. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

