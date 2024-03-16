Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) CFO Arthur Ajemyan Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RS opened at $320.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $333.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.32.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Reliance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

