Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $950.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $964.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $951.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $871.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,906 shares of company stock worth $18,479,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

