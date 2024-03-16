Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $558.87

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 558.87 ($7.16) and traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.65). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 663 ($8.49), with a volume of 3,998,188 shares trading hands.

RDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.24) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.69) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 602.40 ($7.72).

The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.66, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 632.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 560.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 3,906.25%.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £179,117.90 ($229,491.22). 25.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

