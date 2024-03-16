Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Kevin M. Luebbers Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. 3,027,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,570. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

