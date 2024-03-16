Raymond James Cuts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$5.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.89.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$3.48 on Wednesday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$251.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.16.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

