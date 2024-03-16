Raymond James Comments on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($4.19). The business had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

