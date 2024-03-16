Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 55.3% Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $549.80 million and $598.84 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00003117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000688 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,207,174 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
