Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.18. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 109,654 shares.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.