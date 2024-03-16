Rani Therapeutics (RANI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Rani Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.
Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ RANI opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.38.
Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
