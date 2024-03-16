Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

Rambus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $60.55 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.