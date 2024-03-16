Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 14th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS RKUNY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rakuten Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

