Radix Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $530.78 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Radix has a total market cap of $530.78 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,798,769,197 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,906,617 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

