Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $151.66 million and $46.34 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,328,005,172 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

