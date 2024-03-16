Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. 2,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,719. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.