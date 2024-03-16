Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. 2,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,719. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
