Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

META opened at $484.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.64 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

