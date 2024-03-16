Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $18.36

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $17.96. Qifu Technology shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 2,894,091 shares changing hands.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 470,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth $351,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 56.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 90.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

