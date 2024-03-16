Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for John Bean Technologies Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

